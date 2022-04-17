Celtic are finishing the season extremely strongly and come into this one off the back of six successive wins in all competitions.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are closing in on regaining the Scottish Premiership, six points clear with just five games remaining.

And they could add insult to injury by beating their Glasgow rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Giovanni van Bronckhorst is looking to become the first manager since 2009 to win the Scottish Cup with Rangers.

Here is everything you need to know about the Old Firm derby.

When is Celtic vs Rangers?

Rangers vs Celtic will kick off at 2pm BST in the UK on Sunday 17 April at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

How can I watch Celtic vs Rangers on TV?

The match will be streamed live on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2. It is not being broadcast on terrestrial TV in the UK.

Team news

Celtic have no fresh injury concerns heading into their second Old Firm Derby in a fortnight.

Both Alfredo Morelos and Aaron Ramsey are back in the fold for Rangers after recovering from their injuries earlier this month. Forward Fashion Sakala is also available again following his recovery from Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, Rogic; Jota, Giakoumakis, Abada.

Rangers:McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Lundstram; Ramsey, Aribo, Kent; Morelos.

Odds

Celtic: 23/20

Draw: 11/5

Rangers: 21/10

Prediction

Celtic come into this one with a lead in the Scottish Premiership title race and with the knowledge that they already beat Rangers two weeks ago. Expect that to play on both teams’ minds during this clash. 2-0 to Celtic.