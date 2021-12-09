Celtic and Real Betis will play one another in the Europa League on Thursday evening though the outcome has no bearing on who goes through.

The Scottish side are sat in third in Group G and are four point behind Real Betis which makes it impossible for them to get a qualification spot even if they beat their Spanish opposition - they are headed for the Europa Conference League regardless of the outcome.

Despite it being a meaningless match, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou sees it as valuable, saying: “European nights are always special for this club.

“For me as manager, it’s great as we’ll get meaningful minutes because, as we saw at the weekend, they are a top side. You need to be exposed to that kind of football to get them ready for the challenges ahead.”

But who is playing in the match and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday, 9 December at Celtic Park.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 3 with coverage to begin at 7.45pm. Subscribers will also be able to stream the game on BT’s website and app.

Team news

Hosts Celtic have one player suspended in Cameron Carter-Vickers and so Stephen Welsh is likely to start.

While for Real Betis Nabil Fekir returns from a suspension but Martin Montoya, Victor Camarasa and Claudio Bravo are all in doubt due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Welsh, Montgomery; McCarthy, McGregor; Forrest, Turnbull, Abada; Ajeti

Real Betis: Silva; Bellerin, Pezzella, Ruiz, Miranda; Akouokou, Guardado; Lainez, Fekir, Tello; Iglesias

Odds

Celtic - 9/5

Draw - 11/4

Real Betis - 27/20

Prediction

It will be a close battle between the sides with Real Betis already securing their spot in the next round and it being impossible for Celtic to get through. The Scottish side will be playing for pride but with nothing to gain this game could be one for only loyal fans to watch. Celtic 1-1 Real Betis.