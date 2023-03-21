Blackburn defender Dominic Hyam replaces injured Jack Hendry in Scotland squad

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Blackburn defender Dominic Hyam has earned his first full Scotland call-up after Jack Hendry withdrew due to injury.

The 27-year-old, who featured for the Scots at under-19 and under-21 level, was added to Steve Clarke’s squad for the European Championship qualifiers at home to Cyprus and Spain over the next week.

Club Brugge defender Hendry was forced to pull out after failing to recover in time from the knee issue that has kept him sidelined since the end of February.

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston has also been added to the squad.