Blackburn defender Dominic Hyam replaces injured Jack Hendry in Scotland squad

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston has also been added to the squad.

Anthony Brown
Tuesday 21 March 2023 10:36
Dominic Hyam has been added to the Scotland squad (Tim Markland/PA)
Blackburn defender Dominic Hyam has earned his first full Scotland call-up after Jack Hendry withdrew due to injury.

The 27-year-old, who featured for the Scots at under-19 and under-21 level, was added to Steve Clarke’s squad for the European Championship qualifiers at home to Cyprus and Spain over the next week.

Club Brugge defender Hendry was forced to pull out after failing to recover in time from the knee issue that has kept him sidelined since the end of February.

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston has also been added to the squad.

