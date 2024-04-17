Respect the process – Cesc Fabregas committed to long-term plan at striving Como

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cesc Fabregas says Italian club Como must remain committed to their long-term plan even if their progress is expedited by winning promotion to Serie A this season.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is assistant manager at the lakeside club and, working under Welshman Osian Roberts, has guided them into the automatic promotion positions in Serie B.

They currently have a three-point lead over third-placed Venezia and if they do not falter in their final five games they will return to the top flight of Italian football for the first time since 2003.

The club have been declared bankrupt twice since then, but the 2019 takeover by Indonesian company Djarum Group heralded a new dawn.

They are owners with big ambitions and they sought out advice from people in the game, with Thierry Henry and Fabregas becoming minority shareholders, while former England international Dennis Wise has also acted in an advisory role.

Fabregas is currently earning his full coaching badges and his goals are aligned with the club’s.

Returning to the top tier of Italian football has always been the plan, with further ambitions of titles and European football in the coming years.

But Fabregas insists that will only happen if they “respect the process”.

“We are pushing, we have a clear vision of where we want to go, where we want to get, we know who we are,” he told the PA news agency.

“We know where we are at the moment and we need to respect the process, take the right steps.

“We are working well, people are very dedicated, the owners are investing well and smartly.

“We are all on the same page, evolving every single week to try and create this family, this union, let’s see where we are at the season.”

When Fabregas joined Como as a player in the summer of 2022, it could have been easy to think he was easing into retirement in an idyllic part of the world.

But that would not be fitting with his work ethic and drive, which sees him one day wanting to be a manager in his own right.

“I agree that Como is beautiful but if I am being honest my life is work, home, work, home,” he said.

“Then when I am home I try to be with my family. Even if I was at the end of the world or in another place my life would not change that much.

“Como is beautiful, we appreciate it so much but my job and my life doesn’t change too much.”