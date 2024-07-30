Support truly

Dennis Wise has left his role with Serie A side Como just weeks before their return to the top flight, after a 21-year absence, but not before appearing to aim a parting shot at manager Cesc Fabregas.

The former Chelsea midfielder and Leeds United boss joined Como in 2019, first as technical consultant before being named CEO in February 2021.

“The Club has decided to follow Cesc Fabregas’ direction,” he wrote in a statement on social media.

“I wish good luck to the team, to Cesc, and to all the new recruitment team in the next steps; Serie A status and European football—I wish you continued success. While this is a farewell, it is not the end. I will always carry the spirit of Como and its wonderful people with me, wherever I go.”

He added: “I wish the club success going forward. It has been an incredible journey with Como 1907, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had here.

“The support from the team, the coaching staff, and our loyal fans has been overwhelming, and I will always cherish the memories we’ve made together. During my time with the club, we have made significant progress and achieved promotion back into Serie A, which gives me immense pride. I want to acknowledge the collective effort that made that possible.”

Fabregas, returned to the role of manager earlier this month, after previously standing down in December to undertake the UEFA Pro Licence. He then acted as assistant to Welshman Osian Roberts who took over as caretaker manager and led them back to the top flight.

The Spanish World Cup winner is also a part owner in the club, along with his former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry.

Ahead of the new season, he has added huge experience to his squad, following the signing of former fellow World Cup winners Pepe Reina and Raphael Varane.

The former Liverpool and Spain goalkeeper joins after leaving Villarreal while Varane joins on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United.