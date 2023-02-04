Pedro Porro poised to take place on bench for Tottenham clash with Man City

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham’s deadline-day arrival Pedro Porro has been described as a “great player” but he still may have to be content with a place on the bench for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.

Porro completed a loan switch from Sporting Lisbon during the final minutes of the January transfer window after a month of speculation and talks between the two clubs.

Spurs had held a long-standing interest in the Spain international, who will join permanently in the summer for a 45 million euro (£39.5million) fee.

Porro has faced Tottenham twice in this season’s Champions League and trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Wednesday but is likely to follow the path of other recent signings by biding their time before forcing their way into the starting line-up.

It took Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski two cameo appearances off the bench before they were handed their full debuts following their January arrivals in 2022 while none of the club’s summer additions started the opening match of the campaign against Southampton.

Asked if Porro could be in contention to start against his former club City, Spurs assistant Cristian Stellini said: “Could be. He is young but he has great experience. He plays in a similar system we play and he is available.

“We can use him in two days. We have another training session. He can improve, he is a great player, technically he is a good player and we were impressed by his performance against us. We know very well him.”

Porro’s signing concluded a busy transfer deadline day for Tottenham, who let fellow right wing-backs Djed Spence and Matt Doherty depart.

Spence joined Rennes in a straight loan deal and Doherty had been set to do the same with Atletico Madrid before Spurs were alerted to the fact they had reached FIFA’s limit on eight international loans.

It saw Doherty’s contract terminated at the 11th hour and next month he could face Bryan Gil, who was also allowed to depart on loan to join Sevilla.

Stellini added: “We have to say thanks to the players who go to play for another club.

“Matt Doherty, Bryan Gil and Djed Spence are three great players. We were so happy to work with them and we can only say big thanks to them. They are great players but also great guys.

“Every time I’m sad at this time when the transfer window closes because you lose some players and you have some new.

“You have this balance to be sad and to be excited to work with these new players. We are excited to work with Pedro Porro and (Arnaut) Danjuma and we are sad to lose great guys.”

Spurs are waiting to discover if manager Antonio Conte will be present for Sunday’s visit of Man City after he required surgery this week to remove his gallbladder.

If he does make a late dash to London, it seems unlikely he will be on the touchline against opposite number Pep Guardiola.

But Stellini played down talk of himself going head-to-head with the Spaniard.

“We cannot compare me and Guardiola,” he insisted.

“It is two teams, they have to play and we feel we have a team ready to play against Man City.

“The players are excited to approach this and I feel the players are so focused on this match.”