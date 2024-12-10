Liverpool sit pretty at top of table after Girona win and Celtic draw in Zagreb
The Reds have won all six matches this term.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Mohamed Salah’s 16th goal of the season extended Liverpool’s perfect Champions League record as they won 1-0 at Girona to claim a sixth victory out of six.
Salah nervelessly converted a 63rd-minute penalty after French referee Benoit Bastien had been advised to take another look at Donny van de Beek’s clumsy challenge on Luis Diaz, sending keeper Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way from the spot to finally break the deadlock.
In the process, he became just the 11th man to score 50 goals in the competition on a night when victory at the Estadi Montilivi meant the six-time European champions will enter 2025 sitting proudly at the top of the table.
Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel kept Celtic’s qualification dream on track with a vital late save in a 0-0 draw at Dinamo Zagreb.
The Hoops had the better of a drab first half at the Stadion Maksimir, but it took Schmeichel’s intervention to keep out Marko Pjaca’s close-range 80th-minute header as the game came to life after the break.