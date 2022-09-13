In pictures: How football paid tribute to the Queen on Tuesday
Players, staff, officials and fans remembered the monarch, who died last Thursday.
Football paid tribute to the Queen at matches in the Champions League and English Football League on Tuesday night.
Players, staff, officials and fans remembered the monarch, who died last Thursday, with a period of silence ahead of the games.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tributes in pictures.
