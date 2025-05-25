Levi Colwill’s goal ensures Chelsea beat Forest and return to Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea booked their return to the Champions League with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, who fell heartbreakingly short in their own quest for the promised land.

Levi Colwill’s goal early in the second half decided what was effectively a Premier League top-five shoot-out at the City Ground, meaning the Blues will be back in the top tier of European football again after two seasons away.

They could complete a historic season in Enzo Maresca’s first year in charge if they can beat Real Betis in Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final, where they are aiming to become the first team to win all three UEFA competitions.

Forest had to win and hope other results went their way to get into the Champions League in just their third season back in the Premier League.

Despite Newcastle and Aston Villa losing, they could not look after their own business and will play in the third-tier Europa Conference League next season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were able to win only one of their last five games, but their season will be seen as a success once the disappointment subsides.

Forest were given a lift before kick-off when stricken striker Taiwo Awoniyi was paraded on the pitch two weeks after he suffered a serious abdominal injury during the 2-2 draw with Leicester which left him in an induced coma.

The home crowd soon turned their attention to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who has been banned by Forest for his comments about owner Evangelos Marinakis after the Greek businessman confronted boss Nuno Espirito Santo on the pitch.

Forest knew their mission and started with intensity but they found clear-cut chances hard to come by in a game that was initially short on goalmouth action.

Chelsea had the first real chance in the 30th minute when Cole Palmer’s inviting cross was poked over from close range.

Forest had an almost identical chance on the stroke of half-time as Chris Wood got to Ola Aina’s cross ahead of Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez but his effort whistled just over.

The home side were boosted at the interval when news of Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s red card at Manchester United came through, but they were quickly deflated after the restart.

They failed to clear a Palmer cross properly and Neto slipped the ball across goal to give Colwill the easiest of tap-ins at the far post.

Forest had plenty of time to find two goals, but they never really looked like finding one.

They huffed and puffed and became frustrated by Chelsea’s ability to break the game up.

Wood had a glorious chance to get set up a grandstand finale deep into injury time but he fired over after brilliantly controlling Matz Sels’ long ball.

Their fans serenaded them at the end of the match, but the sense that this was a missed opportunity was palpable.