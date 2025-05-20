Son Heung-min eyes ‘historic day’ as Tottenham target Europa League glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Son Heung-min knows Wednesday’s Europa League final with Manchester United could be his last chance to win silverware at Tottenham and is determined to seize it in Bilbao.

The Spurs captain declared himself fully fit on the eve of the San Mames showpiece after a recent return from a foot issue and expressed his desire to right the wrongs from the club’s Champions League final heartbreak in 2019.

Tottenham lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid after they conceded a contentious spot-kick inside 60 seconds and that painful memory fuels Son’s drive.

“I still don’t think it was handball!” he said.

“We can’t change it. Every game the first 15 minutes are hugely important to get a game tempo, game rhythm. I will mention to the boys that it’s important we start well to get our confidence.

“Six years ago, I played my first final in professional level and it was very nervous moments and very exciting moments, but I was very nervous and couldn’t believe I was in the Champions League final.

“Six years after, obviously, I’m a grown man and experienced and want to prepare in my way, calm.

“There have been changes, so many years, so many different players, and also my role has changed from just a player to the captain of the club, leader of the boys and I just want to help the boys to lift it together. That is my dream.

“Tomorrow I hope we can make a historic day I can never forget.

“The future, we never know. We could play next year Champions League or we could play, I don’t know. We might play in a final.

“We never know. The chance I have now is real. It is a fact tomorrow is a final and the Europa League final. I will not think about anything else.

“It could be my last chance or another chance, but I just want to concentrate on tomorrow, on winning and lifting the trophy with the boys.”

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Wednesday’s final in Bilbao features two sides who have endured woeful domestic campaigns to sit directly above the relegation zone.

Yet Son believes Ange Postecoglou’s 17th-placed squad can take confidence from their Europa League knock-out form.

He added: “In the league, definitely where we are now obviously is unacceptable, but I don’t want to think about now that things are not good.

“Reaching the final, you have to beat some good teams as well. You have to travel to away games, have to make difficult games, you have to be disciplined and you have to have belief in yourself, which we did and that’s why we are in the final.

“We can change the bad season in the league with a trophy and Spurs are just missing the trophy.

“Some seasons we have been outstanding, in the Champions League, finishing second, but still we were missing something. This year we can change that, so tomorrow, I hope we can change that.”