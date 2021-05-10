Portugal emerges as favourite to host Champions League final

Portugal is now looking the likely host country for the 2021 Champions League final, after a day of frustration in talks between Uefa and the British government.

There had been a strong push to bring the game to Wembley, but the major stumbling block on Monday evening was that UK authorities were unwilling to waive some entry regulations, which would have meant that Uefa officials and various other parties would have had to face quarantine on arriving in Britain.

With that unworkable for the governing body, Portugal has again been put forward as the most viable alternative. It is on the UK's green list, which would mean there are no complications for Manchester City or Chelsea as clubs.

Supporters would also be able to attend, albeit in limited numbers, and with limited travel options.

Porto and Lisbon have been set out as options, with the Portuguese capital already having stepped in as hosts last year.

Istanbul is virtually certain to lose the final for the second year running, due to its high number of cases, and the fact it was on Friday put on the UK's red list for countries.

That would have meant players who travelled to the final facing 10 days' quarantine, greatly complicating Euro 2020 plans.

The Turkish capital is set to be given the showpiece event foe 2023, to celebrate the country's centenary.

More talks are expected over the next 24 hours, and it is possible there won't be a final decision on the final until Wednesday.