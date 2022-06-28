French minister admits to ‘bad management’ of Champions League final but doesn’t apologise for blaming Liverpool fans

Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid in Paris was marred by incidents involving fans before the match

Carl Markham
Tuesday 28 June 2022 12:36
Comments
War, tear gas and apologies: A timeline of the 2022 Champions League final

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin has apologised to “everyone who suffered from bad management” at the Champions League final in Paris.

However, the 39-year-old, who had previously made outlandish claims about the number of counterfeit tickets in circulation at the Stade de France, stopped short of saying sorry to the Liverpool fans he blamed for the problems on the night of the club’s defeat to Real Madrid.

“Should the Stade de France have been better managed? The answer is yes,” he told French radio station RTL after supporters were locked out and then tear-gassed after serious congestion problems developed.

“Am I partly responsible? The answer is yes. Of course, I readily apologise towards everyone who suffered from this bad management of the event.”

After the match supporters complained of being robbed by local gangs with police, who had earlier employed heavy-handed methods in an attempt to deal with the growing crowd issue, offering no protection.

Recommended

Darmanin said they had learned from that and France’s two recent Nations League matches and the Top 14 rugby final at the stadium all passed off without major incident.

“It profoundly changed the organisation of the police headquarters,” he added.

“I changed the organisation to fight against delinquency because, if there was something that went wrong at the Stade de France, it was the fight against delinquency.”

Earlier this month the interior minister apologised to a French Senate committee hearing for “the disproportionate use of tear gas” but his claims that 35,000 and 40,000 supporters without tickets or fake tickets were present around the Stade de France were debunked by an Uefa official who said its own count of counterfeits was closer to 2,600.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in