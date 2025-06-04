TikTokers spend 27 hours in stadium toilet to break into Champions League final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pair of Belgian TikTokers say they spent 27 hours in an Allianz Arena toilet last weekend before watching Paris Saint-Germain beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final for free.

Neal Remmerie and Senne Haverbeke told VRT News they managed to get into the Munich stadium the day before the match and hid in a toilet cubicle.

After sticking a homemade "out of order" sign on the door, the pair waited in silence for more than a day as stadium staff used the facility.

"We had a backpack with snacks and we played around on our phones to kill time," Remmerie told the Belgian public broadcaster.

"The lights were on all the time and the sitting position was uncomfortable, so sleeping was almost impossible. That made it physically and mentally difficult."

Once they heard fans starting to use the toilets on matchday, the pair left their bolthole and made their way past ticket inspectors to join the 86,600 crowd in the stands.

"We looked carefully at which security guard was paying the least attention. While on the phone and with food in our hands, we just walked on, and suddenly we were inside," Remmerie added.

"PSG won 5-0 and we were also in the supporters' section of the winning team. It was the most beautiful football match we have ever seen."

The Allianz Arena and Uefa did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Those fans who made their way into the match more conventionally had to pay anywhere from £75 and £800 for their tickets.

