The Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City will now be held in Porto, Portugal, and supporters will be allowed to attend.

Istanbul was originally going to be the host city but after the UK government’s decision to put Turkey on the travel red list, the decision was taken by Uefa to move the final to Portugal. The main motivation is so fans from both clubs can attend the match.

As the governing body explained: “Uefa discussed moving the match to England but, despite exhaustive efforts on the part of the Football Association and the authorities, it was not possible to achieve the necessary exemptions from UK quarantine arrangements.”

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “Fans have had to suffer more than 12 months without the ability to see their teams live and reaching a Champions League final is the pinnacle of club football.

“To deprive those supporters of the chance to see the match in person was not an option and I am delighted that this compromise has been found. After the year that fans have endured, it is not right that they don’t have the chance to watch their teams in the biggest game of the season.”

When is the final?

The two English teams will play one another on 29 May at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto after Portuguese authorities gave the go ahead this week.

How many fans can go?

While the capacity of the stadium will be confirmed in due course, each club has been allocated 6,000 tickets. This is the same number as were allocated for Istanbul.

Chelsea will now play Man City in Portugal (Getty)

What are the travel rules for Portugal?

Current travel rules in Portugal mean people in countries from outside the European Union cannot travel there but it is expected that restrictions will ease so fans can go at the end of the month.

British supporters will not have to quarantine on return from Portugal as the country is on the UK’s green list.

How to get tickets

Tickets will be available to purchase through the Chelsea and Manchester City “as soon as possible from today [Thursday 13 May]”, according to Uefa, meaning they are likely to go on sale imminently on the respective club websites. The price of the tickets has not yet been confirmed.

The sale of tickets for the general public will start on 24 May at 1pm BST.

Uefa said: “The stadium capacity for the match will be finalised and confirmed in due course in cooperation with the Portuguese authorities and the FPF. However, fans of the competing teams will be able to buy tickets through the clubs in the usual way, with the 6,000 tickets per club going on sale as soon as possible from today. Arrangements for the sale of tickets to the general public will start on 24 May 2021 at 1400 CEST.”