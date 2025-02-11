Champions League final could be held in United States – as Uefa eye groundbreaking new deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Champions League final in the United States just became a step closer, as Uefa and the European Club Association have entered into an exclusive negotiation period with Relevent Sports for global commercial rights to Europe's men's club competitions from 2027.

The American agency have been at the forefront of trying to bring major games to the US.

Should the deal be completed, it would mark the end of Uefa's three-decade-plus association with TEAM Marketing, who were originally responsible for all of the prominent Champions League branding, like the starball and famous theme.

More seriously, it could put up to 170 jobs from the company at risk. There is understood to have been a state of shock at TEAM, as well as some anger about the process.

A statement to be released on Tuesday read: "The Board of UC3, the joint venture between Uefa and the European Club Association (ECA) has agreed to enter into an exclusive period of negotiation with Relevent Sports over the global commercial rights to the Uefa men's club competitions for the period 2027-2033.

“The decision follows an open tender process, launched last summer, which attracted bids from a number of global and regional agencies."

Relevent are controlled by billionaire and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who has long harboured plans to stage meaningful European club games in the United States.

The pre-season International Champions Cup is widely seen to have been ultimately set up for this purpose.

There were even plans to replace it with a Champions League-branded pre-season tournament and a final in the US has always been seen as the primary objective.

Fifa only last April said that it would consider changes to its policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries, after an agreement with Relevent to dismiss the promoter's lawsuit challenging that very regulation.

Relevent Sports' lawyer Jeffrey L Kessler had filed a letter in a Manhattan court stating that Fifa and his client agreed to the dismissal.

There had previously been plans to bring a La Liga game between Barcelona and Girona to Miami.

open image in gallery The 2024 Champions League final was held at Wembley Stadium in London ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Real Madrid, 15-time winners, won last year’s Champions League ( Getty Images )

Relevent are now on the brink of striking a deal with Uefa, which could bring the prospect of Champions League games in the US by 2033.

The move marks the start of a huge shift within sport. For one, it is a sign of how the major clubs - through the ECA - are starting to exert much more influence of Uefa competitions and "push new boundaries".

The entry of US and Gulf investors into the European football market has meanwhile sparked a sudden and quick evolution, as major competition organisers start to look to maximise global opportunities.

This is how the face of the game could change, especially as the dynamics and culture of the sport change. Competition to attract the next generation of global "consumers" has become huge.

open image in gallery Relevent Sports are controlled by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who has long harboured plans to stage meaningful European club games in the US ( Getty Images )

Football now sees itself as not just competing with other sports but against TikTok and other forms of entertainment, with a need to be aggressive in the market.

Sources close to the situation also insist Uefa has a responsibility to not just ignore the European Super League, and have to show clubs they are "dynamic" and "optimising market opportunities".

It is seen as a big reason why Uefa are pushing ahead with the joint UC3 venture, since it strengthens the links and offers more input in the commercial side.

The agreement would consequently mark the end of an era in European football in numerous senses.

There was said to be particular shock within TEAM that the news came out in a European-club matchweek, with some of their employees travelling to matches today to meet with broadcasters and sponsors.