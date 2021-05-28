Manchester City are one match away from creating history by winning the first Champions League trophy.

Standing in their way is a Chelsea team who have been exceptionally resilient since Thomas Tuchel arrived at the end of January.

Pep Guardiola’s men will have to work hard if they are to break down their fellow Premier League counterparts as Tuchel has produced a clean sheet machine over the past four months.

With that being said though, Man City brought Guardiola in for European success and are hellbent on achieving Champions League glory this season. It all points towards a night of high drama on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Saturday 29 May.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 6:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also watch on the BT Sport app and website. It will also be shown for free online via YouTube.

What is the team news?

The two main fitness question marks come in the Chelsea camp and concern keeper Edouard Mendy and midfield maestro N’Golo Kante.

But both returned to training earlier this week and are expected to feature for Thomas Tuchel’s men in the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has a full squad to select from as fears Ilkay Gundogan will miss out have been alleviated.

It will be the last game of Sergio Aguero’s decade-long stint at Man City, but he is not expected to start given his lack of minutes throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Chelsea: Mendy; Silva, Rudiger, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic; Werner

Odds

Manchester City: 10/11

Draw: 12/5

PSG: 10/3

Prediction

Manchester City will go into this one as overwhelming favourites, particularly when you consider Chelsea had a very difficult end to the season with their FA Cup final defeat and loss to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel will definitely try to keep things tight and hit Pep Guardiola’s side on the break, but City should have enough to secure their first Champions League trophy. 1-0 Man City.