Who could each Premier League club face in Champions League round of 16?
Six Premier League sides will be in the round of 16 if Newcastle come through a two-legged knockout play-off
The strength of the Premier League was underlined with five English clubs earning direct progression to the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City all finished in the top eight of the league phase table, steering clear of the knockout play-off round and avoiding an extra two-legged tie.
They will be joined in the last 16 by Newcastle United if Eddie Howe’s side come through their play-off against Qarabag in February.
This is the second year of the revamped Champions League format, and last year’s edition suggests all is far from lost for those in the play-offs with Paris Saint-Germain coming through that route on their way to continental success.
No doubt, though, the Premier League’s five direct qualifiers will be pleased to avoid two extra games in an already congested calendar.
Here are the full fixtures for the play-off round:
- Monaco vs PSG
- Galatasaray vs Juventus
- Benfica vs Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
- Qarabag vs Newcastle
- Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid
- Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan
- Olympiakos vs Bayer Leverkusen
Here are the combinations for the round of 16 fixtures:
Will play Barcelona or Chelsea:
- Monaco/PSG or Qarabag/Newcastle
Will play Liverpool or Tottenham:
- Club Brugge/Atletico Madrid or Galatasaray/Juventus
Will play Sporting or Manchester City:
- Bodo/Glimt/Inter Milan or Benfica/Real Madrid
Will play Arsenal or Bayern Munich:
- Borussia Dortmund/Atalanta or Olympiakos/Bayer Leverkusen
