Premier League clubs learn potential Champions League round of 16 opponents

Six Premier League sides will be in the round of 16 if Newcastle come through a two-legged knockout play-off

Arsenal are one of five Premier League sides through to the round of 16
Arsenal are one of five Premier League sides through to the round of 16 (Getty Images)

The strength of the Premier League was underlined with five English clubs earning direct progression to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City all finished in the top eight of the league phase table, steering clear of the knockout play-off round and avoiding an extra two-legged tie.

They will be joined in the last 16 by Newcastle United if Eddie Howe’s side come through their play-off in February, which will be against either Monaco or Qarabag.

This is the second year of the revamped Champions League format, and last year’s edition suggests all is far from lost for those in the play-offs with Paris Saint-Germain coming through that route on their way to continental success.

No doubt, though, the Premier League’s five direct qualifiers will be pleased to avoid two extra games in an already congested calendar.

Here are the combinations for the round of 16 fixtures:

Will play Barcelona or Chelsea:

  • Monaco or Qarabag v PSG or Newcastle

Will play Liverpool or Tottenham:

  • Club Brugge or Galatasaray v Juventus or Atletico Madrid

Will play Sporting or Manchester City:

  • Bodo/Glimt or Benfica v Real Madrid or Inter Milan

Will play Arsenal or Bayern Munich:

  • Borussia Dortmund or Olympiakos v Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen

