Champions League fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule
The fixtures and kick-off times for the Champions League group stages have now been confirmed
Liverpool will face Rangers in an all-British clash in the Champions League group stages, as the draw also set up an immediate reunion between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his former side Borussia Dortmund.
Liverpool and Rangers were also drawn with Ajax and Napoli in a tough Group A, while Manchester City will face Sevilla and Copenhagen as well as the Bundesliga side Dortmund.
Chelsea will play Italian champions AC Milan but their group also includes FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb - while Tottenham were drawn with Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille on their return to the Champions League under Antonio Conte.
Celtic will play the holders Real Madrid, along with RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk, while the group of death sees Barcelona take on Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, as Robert Lewandowski also faces a trip back to his former side.
After a delay, the fixtures for the Champions League group stages have now been released by Uefa, as well as the kick-off times for this season’s group stage. Here’s everything you need to know:
Champions League groups
Group A
- Ajax
- Liverpool
- Napoli
- Rangers
Group B
- Porto
- Atletico Madrid
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Club Brugge
Group C
- Bayern Munich
- Barcelona
- Inter Milan
- Viktoria Plzen
Group D
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Tottenham
- Sporting Lisbon
- Marseille
Group E
- AC Milan
- Chelsea
- FC Salzburg
- Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
- Real Madrid
- RB Leipzig
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Celtic
Group G
- Manchester City
- Sevilla
- Borussia Dortmund
- Copenhagen
Group H
- PSG
- Juventus
- Benfica
- Maccabi Haifa
Champions League fixtures (all times CET)
Matchday 1
6 Sep - 18:45 GNK Dinamo - Chelsea FC
6 Sep - 18:45 Borussia Dortmund - F.C. Copenhagen
6 Sep - 21:00 FC Salzburg - AC Milan
6 Sep - 21:00 Celtic FC - Real Madrid CF
6 Sep - 21:00 RB Leipzig - FC Shakhtar Donetsk
6 Sep - 21:00 Sevilla FC - Manchester City FC
6 Sep - 21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Juventus
6 Sep - 21:00 SL Benfica - Maccabi Haifa FC
7 Sep - 18:45 AFC Ajax - Rangers FC
7 Sep - 18:45 Eintracht Frankfurt - Sporting Clube de Portugal
7 Sep - 21:00 SSC Napoli - Liverpool FC
7 Sep - 21:00 Club Atlético de Madrid - FC Porto
7 Sep - 21:00 Club Brugge - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
7 Sep - 21:00 FC Barcelona - FC Viktoria Plzeň
7 Sep - 21:00 FC Internazionale Milano - FC Bayern München
7 Sep - 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Olympique de Marseille
Matchday 2
13 Sep - 18:45 FC Viktoria Plzeň - FC Internazionale Milano
13 Sep - 18:45 Sporting Clube de Portugal - Tottenham Hotspur
13 Sep - 21:00 Liverpool FC - AFC Ajax
13 Sep - 21:00 Rangers FC - SSC Napoli
13 Sep - 21:00 FC Porto - Club Brugge
13 Sep - 21:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Club Atlético de Madrid
13 Sep - 21:00 FC Bayern München - FC Barcelona
13 Sep - 21:00 Olympique de Marseille - Eintracht Frankfurt
14 Sep - 18:45 AC Milan - GNK Dinamo
14 Sep - 18:45 FC Shakhtar Donetsk - Celtic FC
14 Sep - 21:00 Chelsea FC - FC Salzburg
14 Sep - 21:00 Real Madrid CF - RB Leipzig
14 Sep - 21:00 Manchester City FC - Borussia Dortmund
14 Sep - 21:00 F.C. Copenhagen - Sevilla FC
14 Sep - 21:00 Juventus - SL Benfica
14 Sep - 21:00 Maccabi Haifa FC - Paris Saint-Germain
Matchday 3
4 Oct - 18:45 FC Bayern München - FC Viktoria Plzeň
4 Oct - 18:45 Olympique de Marseille - Sporting Clube de Portugal
4 Oct - 21:00 Liverpool FC - Rangers FC
4 Oct - 21:00 AFC Ajax - SSC Napoli
4 Oct - 21:00 FC Porto - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4 Oct - 21:00 Club Brugge - Club Atlético de Madrid
4 Oct - 21:00 FC Internazionale Milano - FC Barcelona
4 Oct - 21:00 Eintracht Frankfurt - Tottenham Hotspur
5 Oct - 18:45 FC Salzburg - GNK Dinamo
5 Oct - 18:45 RB Leipzig - Celtic FC
5 Oct - 21:00 Chelsea FC - AC Milan
5 Oct - 21:00 Real Madrid CF - FC Shakhtar Donetsk
5 Oct - 21:00 Manchester City FC - F.C. Copenhagen
5 Oct - 21:00 Sevilla FC - Borussia Dortmund
5 Oct - 21:00 Juventus - Maccabi Haifa FC
5 Oct - 21:00 SL Benfica - Paris Saint-Germain
Matchday 4
11 Oct - 18:45 F.C. Copenhagen - Manchester City FC
11 Oct - 18:45 Maccabi Haifa FC - Juventus
11 Oct - 21:00 GNK Dinamo - FC Salzburg
11 Oct - 21:00 AC Milan - Chelsea FC
11 Oct - 21:00 FC Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid CF
11 Oct - 21:00 Celtic FC - RB Leipzig
11 Oct - 21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Sevilla FC
11 Oct - 21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - SL Benfica
12 Oct - 18:45 SSC Napoli - AFC Ajax
12 Oct - 18:45 Club Atlético de Madrid - Club Brugge
12 Oct - 21:00 Rangers FC - Liverpool FC
12 Oct - 21:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FC Porto
12 Oct - 21:00 FC Barcelona - FC Internazionale Milano
12 Oct - 21:00 FC Viktoria Plzeň - FC Bayern München
12 Oct - 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Eintracht Frankfurt
12 Oct - 21:00 Sporting Clube de Portugal - Olympique de Marseille
Matchday 5
25 Oct - 18:45 FC Salzburg - Chelsea FC
25 Oct - 18:45 Sevilla FC - F.C. Copenhagen
25 Oct - 21:00 GNK Dinamo - AC Milan
25 Oct - 21:00 Celtic FC - FC Shakhtar Donetsk
25 Oct - 21:00 RB Leipzig - Real Madrid CF
25 Oct - 21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Manchester City FC
25 Oct - 21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Maccabi Haifa FC
25 Oct - 21:00 SL Benfica - Juventus
26 Oct - 18:45 Club Brugge - FC Porto
26 Oct - 18:45 FC Internazionale Milano - FC Viktoria Plzeň
26 Oct - 21:00 SSC Napoli - Rangers FC
26 Oct - 21:00 AFC Ajax - Liverpool FC
26 Oct - 21:00 Club Atlético de Madrid - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
26 Oct - 21:00 FC Barcelona - FC Bayern München
26 Oct - 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Sporting Clube de Portugal
26 Oct - 21:00 Eintracht Frankfurt - Olympique de Marseille
Matchday 6
1 Nov - 18:45 FC Porto - Club Atlético de Madrid
1 Nov - 18:45 Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Club Brugge
1 Nov - 21:00 Liverpool FC - SSC Napoli
1 Nov - 21:00 Rangers FC - AFC Ajax
1 Nov - 21:00 FC Bayern München - FC Internazionale Milano
1 Nov - 21:00 FC Viktoria Plzeň - FC Barcelona
1 Nov - 21:00 Sporting Clube de Portugal - Eintracht Frankfurt
1 Nov - 21:00 Olympique de Marseille - Tottenham Hotspur
2 Nov - 18:45 Real Madrid CF - Celtic FC
2 Nov - 18:45 FC Shakhtar Donetsk - RB Leipzig
2 Nov - 21:00 Chelsea FC - GNK Dinamo
2 Nov - 21:00 AC Milan - FC Salzburg
2 Nov - 21:00 Manchester City FC - Sevilla FC
2 Nov - 21:00 F.C. Copenhagen - Borussia Dortmund
2 Nov - 21:00 Juventus - Paris Saint-Germain
2 Nov - 21:00 Maccabi Haifa FC - SL Benfica
Champions League knock-out dates
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February and 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 and 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2022
