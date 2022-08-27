Jump to content
Champions League fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule

The fixtures and kick-off times for the Champions League group stages have now been confirmed

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 August 2022 07:55
Champions League Draw Who Have The English Teams Got Original Video M218748

Liverpool will face Rangers in an all-British clash in the Champions League group stages, as the draw also set up an immediate reunion between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his former side Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool and Rangers were also drawn with Ajax and Napoli in a tough Group A, while Manchester City will face Sevilla and Copenhagen as well as the Bundesliga side Dortmund.

Chelsea will play Italian champions AC Milan but their group also includes FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb - while Tottenham were drawn with Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille on their return to the Champions League under Antonio Conte.

Celtic will play the holders Real Madrid, along with RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk, while the group of death sees Barcelona take on Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, as Robert Lewandowski also faces a trip back to his former side.

After a delay, the fixtures for the Champions League group stages have now been released by Uefa, as well as the kick-off times for this season’s group stage. Here’s everything you need to know:

Champions League groups

Group A

  • Ajax
  • Liverpool
  • Napoli
  • Rangers

Group B

  • Porto
  • Atletico Madrid
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Club Brugge

Group C

  • Bayern Munich
  • Barcelona
  • Inter Milan
  • Viktoria Plzen

Group D

  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Tottenham
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • Marseille

Group E

  • AC Milan
  • Chelsea
  • FC Salzburg
  • Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

  • Real Madrid
  • RB Leipzig
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Celtic

Group G

  • Manchester City
  • Sevilla
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Copenhagen

Group H

  • PSG
  • Juventus
  • Benfica
  • Maccabi Haifa

Champions League fixtures (all times CET)

Matchday 1

6 Sep - 18:45 GNK Dinamo - Chelsea FC

6 Sep - 18:45 Borussia Dortmund - F.C. Copenhagen

6 Sep - 21:00 FC Salzburg - AC Milan

6 Sep - 21:00 Celtic FC - Real Madrid CF

6 Sep - 21:00 RB Leipzig - FC Shakhtar Donetsk

6 Sep - 21:00 Sevilla FC - Manchester City FC

6 Sep - 21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Juventus

6 Sep - 21:00 SL Benfica - Maccabi Haifa FC

7 Sep - 18:45 AFC Ajax - Rangers FC

7 Sep - 18:45 Eintracht Frankfurt - Sporting Clube de Portugal

7 Sep - 21:00 SSC Napoli - Liverpool FC

7 Sep - 21:00 Club Atlético de Madrid - FC Porto

7 Sep - 21:00 Club Brugge - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

7 Sep - 21:00 FC Barcelona - FC Viktoria Plzeň

7 Sep - 21:00 FC Internazionale Milano - FC Bayern München

7 Sep - 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Olympique de Marseille

Matchday 2

13 Sep - 18:45 FC Viktoria Plzeň - FC Internazionale Milano

13 Sep - 18:45 Sporting Clube de Portugal - Tottenham Hotspur

13 Sep - 21:00 Liverpool FC - AFC Ajax

13 Sep - 21:00 Rangers FC - SSC Napoli

13 Sep - 21:00 FC Porto - Club Brugge

13 Sep - 21:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Club Atlético de Madrid

13 Sep - 21:00 FC Bayern München - FC Barcelona

13 Sep - 21:00 Olympique de Marseille - Eintracht Frankfurt

14 Sep - 18:45 AC Milan - GNK Dinamo

14 Sep - 18:45 FC Shakhtar Donetsk - Celtic FC

14 Sep - 21:00 Chelsea FC - FC Salzburg

14 Sep - 21:00 Real Madrid CF - RB Leipzig

14 Sep - 21:00 Manchester City FC - Borussia Dortmund

14 Sep - 21:00 F.C. Copenhagen - Sevilla FC

14 Sep - 21:00 Juventus - SL Benfica

14 Sep - 21:00 Maccabi Haifa FC - Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

4 Oct - 18:45 FC Bayern München - FC Viktoria Plzeň

4 Oct - 18:45 Olympique de Marseille - Sporting Clube de Portugal

4 Oct - 21:00 Liverpool FC - Rangers FC

4 Oct - 21:00 AFC Ajax - SSC Napoli

4 Oct - 21:00 FC Porto - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

4 Oct - 21:00 Club Brugge - Club Atlético de Madrid

4 Oct - 21:00 FC Internazionale Milano - FC Barcelona

4 Oct - 21:00 Eintracht Frankfurt - Tottenham Hotspur

5 Oct - 18:45 FC Salzburg - GNK Dinamo

5 Oct - 18:45 RB Leipzig - Celtic FC

5 Oct - 21:00 Chelsea FC - AC Milan

5 Oct - 21:00 Real Madrid CF - FC Shakhtar Donetsk

5 Oct - 21:00 Manchester City FC - F.C. Copenhagen

5 Oct - 21:00 Sevilla FC - Borussia Dortmund

5 Oct - 21:00 Juventus - Maccabi Haifa FC

5 Oct - 21:00 SL Benfica - Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

11 Oct - 18:45 F.C. Copenhagen - Manchester City FC

11 Oct - 18:45 Maccabi Haifa FC - Juventus

11 Oct - 21:00 GNK Dinamo - FC Salzburg

11 Oct - 21:00 AC Milan - Chelsea FC

11 Oct - 21:00 FC Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid CF

11 Oct - 21:00 Celtic FC - RB Leipzig

11 Oct - 21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Sevilla FC

11 Oct - 21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - SL Benfica

12 Oct - 18:45 SSC Napoli - AFC Ajax

12 Oct - 18:45 Club Atlético de Madrid - Club Brugge

12 Oct - 21:00 Rangers FC - Liverpool FC

12 Oct - 21:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FC Porto

12 Oct - 21:00 FC Barcelona - FC Internazionale Milano

12 Oct - 21:00 FC Viktoria Plzeň - FC Bayern München

12 Oct - 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Eintracht Frankfurt

12 Oct - 21:00 Sporting Clube de Portugal - Olympique de Marseille

Matchday 5

25 Oct - 18:45 FC Salzburg - Chelsea FC

25 Oct - 18:45 Sevilla FC - F.C. Copenhagen

25 Oct - 21:00 GNK Dinamo - AC Milan

25 Oct - 21:00 Celtic FC - FC Shakhtar Donetsk

25 Oct - 21:00 RB Leipzig - Real Madrid CF

25 Oct - 21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Manchester City FC

25 Oct - 21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Maccabi Haifa FC

25 Oct - 21:00 SL Benfica - Juventus

26 Oct - 18:45 Club Brugge - FC Porto

26 Oct - 18:45 FC Internazionale Milano - FC Viktoria Plzeň

26 Oct - 21:00 SSC Napoli - Rangers FC

26 Oct - 21:00 AFC Ajax - Liverpool FC

26 Oct - 21:00 Club Atlético de Madrid - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

26 Oct - 21:00 FC Barcelona - FC Bayern München

26 Oct - 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Sporting Clube de Portugal

26 Oct - 21:00 Eintracht Frankfurt - Olympique de Marseille

Matchday 6

1 Nov - 18:45 FC Porto - Club Atlético de Madrid

1 Nov - 18:45 Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Club Brugge

1 Nov - 21:00 Liverpool FC - SSC Napoli

1 Nov - 21:00 Rangers FC - AFC Ajax

1 Nov - 21:00 FC Bayern München - FC Internazionale Milano

1 Nov - 21:00 FC Viktoria Plzeň - FC Barcelona

1 Nov - 21:00 Sporting Clube de Portugal - Eintracht Frankfurt

1 Nov - 21:00 Olympique de Marseille - Tottenham Hotspur

2 Nov - 18:45 Real Madrid CF - Celtic FC

2 Nov - 18:45 FC Shakhtar Donetsk - RB Leipzig

2 Nov - 21:00 Chelsea FC - GNK Dinamo

2 Nov - 21:00 AC Milan - FC Salzburg

2 Nov - 21:00 Manchester City FC - Sevilla FC

2 Nov - 21:00 F.C. Copenhagen - Borussia Dortmund

2 Nov - 21:00 Juventus - Paris Saint-Germain

2 Nov - 21:00 Maccabi Haifa FC - SL Benfica

Champions League knock-out dates

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February and 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 and 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2022

