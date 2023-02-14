Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following a three-month absence, the Champions League has returned with an intriguing set of last-16 fixtures.

Reigning champions Real Madrid face off against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in a repeat of last year’s final while Paris-Saint Germain have been drawn against Bayern Munich in a rerun of their 2020 final.

Elsewhere for the English sides, it is German opposition for Manchester City and Chelsea. Pep Guardiola’s side are set to face off against RB Leipzig, while the 2021 Champions League winners will face a visit to Signal Iduna Park when they take on Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham have been drawn against reigning Serie A Champions AC Milan - a repeat of their 2011 last-16 tie.

Here are all the fixtures and dates for the round of 16 in full.

Champions League last-16 fixtures

PSG vs Bayern Munich: first leg - Tuesday 14 February; second leg - Wednesday 8 March

AC Milan vs Tottenham: first leg - Tuesday 14 February; second leg - Wednesday 8 March

Club Brugge vs Benfica: first leg - Wednesday 15 February; second leg - Tuesday 7 March

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea: first leg - Wednesday 15 February; second leg - Tuesday 7 March

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: first leg - Tuesday 21 February; second leg - Wednesday 15 March

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli: first leg - Tuesday 21 February; second leg - Wednesday 15 March

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: first leg - Wednesday 22 February; second leg - Tuesday 14 March

Inter Milan vs Porto: first leg - Wednesday 22 February; second leg - Tuesday 14 March

How to watch

All games are scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT with UK coverage on BT Sport.

When is the final?

This year’s Uefa Champions League final has been pushed back to Saturday 10 June due to the mid-season World Cup affecting the football calendar. The game will be played at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.