On This Day in 2012 – Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to claim first Champions League

Chelsea won the Champions League for the first time in their history on this day in 2012.

The west London club, who were beaten in the 2008 final by Manchester United, made it second time lucky as they got the better of Bayern Munich on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after extra time.

The tie was played at Bayern’s Allianz Arena and it looked like the German side would capitalise on home advantage after Thomas Muller’s 83rd-minute goal put them on the brink of glory.

But, under the stewardship of Roberto Di Matteo, the Blues hit back five minutes later as Didier Drogba headed Juan Mata’s corner past Manuel Neuer.

Bayern squandered a big chance to regain the advantage just five minutes into extra time when former Blues winger Arjen Robben saw his penalty saved by Petr Cech following Drogba’s foul on Franck Ribery.

Ultimately, nothing could separate the sides in 120 minutes, meaning – just like in the 2008 final – the destination of the trophy would be decided by spot-kicks.

This time, though, the shoot-out went in Chelsea’s favour as, despite Mata failing with their first kick, goalkeeper Cech denied Ivica Olic before Bastian Schweinsteiger struck the right post.

That allowed Drogba to score the winning penalty and give Chelsea a maiden Champions League crown.

Blues captain John Terry gained notoriety after the game as, even though he was suspended, he donned his full kit and played a prominent part in the celebrations, making him the butt of many jokes.

Chelsea won the competition for the second time in 2021, beating Premier League rivals Manchester City 1-0 in Porto thanks a Kai Havertz goal.