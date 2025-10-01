Pedro Neto says Chelsea showed ‘resilience’ in Champions League win over Benfica

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pedro Neto believes Chelsea have learned fast on their Champions League return after their campaign got going with victory over Benfica.

A first-half own goal was all that separated the Blues from Jose Mourinho’s visitors in a game of few clear-cut chances but, after being outclassed in their opener at Bayern Munich, this win got Enzo Maresca’s side back on track after three defeats in four in all competitions.

Neto and Alejandro Garnacho combined in the 18th minute to force the only goal from midfielder Richard Rios, who bounced the ball past his own goalkeeper as it fizzed across the six-yard box.

“We learned a lot from the first game and we are really happy,” Neto told Chelsea’s website.

“I think the team did really well. We knew the difficulties we had in the first game (3-1 loss at Bayern on September 17), and we tried to work hard to manage moments in this game. I think today we showed the resilience of the team.

“Benfica are a tough team to face at home. We knew we would have to work hard tonight. We played well, we could’ve controlled the match more with the quality we have, but we are really happy with the three points.”

Chelsea had taken the match to Bundesliga champions Bayern two weeks ago in what was their first Champions League outing in nearly two and a half years, but were undone by poor concentration at key moments and their opponents’ greater experience.

There were no such tribulations on Tuesday as, even amid the circus surrounding three-time Premier League winner Mourinho’s homecoming, they got the job done with minimal fuss.

For head coach Maresca the downside was a third red card in four matches, Joao Pedro dismissed in the final minute of added time for a high boot which earned him a second yellow card. The forward will miss Ajax’s visit to Stamford Bridge later this month.

But otherwise it was a satisfactory night as the team registered a first Champions League win since the side managed by Graham Potter beat Borussia Dortmund in March 2023.

For Neto, it was further evidence of his growing indispensability to the side, particularly with Maresca facing an injury crisis ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against champions Liverpool.

He said: “I always try to improve and do the best for the team, and I think today we worked hard as a group, and we are really happy. It’s a really important win.

“A win in this competition, the Champions League, shows what we can do, and I think we can do even better. We will be ready to play against Liverpool.”