Jurgen Klopp dedicates Champions League final to the people of Ukraine
The showpiece game was due to be played in St Petersburg but was switched to Paris after Russia’s invasion of its neighbours.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dedicated their Champions League final to the people of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country in February.
The Reds face Real Madrid, in a rematch of their 2018 encounter in Kiev which they lost 3-1, at the Stade de France after the showpiece was moved from St Petersburg following Vladimir Putin’s decision to start a war against their neighbours.
Klopp, after much consideration of his answer, felt the decision to play the match in Paris sent an important message.
“I am happy that the game is here for thousands of reasons,” he said in his pre-match press conference.
“It’s a strange one. How to kill the mood (with the question). The war is still going on and we have to think about that.
“The game still happens and the fact we are not in St Petersburg is exactly the right message that Russia should get: Life goes on even when you try to destroy it.
“We play this final for all the people in Ukraine. I am sure some people in Ukraine can still watch it and we do it for you, 100 per cent.”
