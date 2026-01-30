Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle will face Qarabag for a place in the Champions League round of 16 after the draw for the knockout play-offs was confirmed.

A final day draw with Paris Saint-Germain secured a 12th placed finish in the league phase for Eddie Howe’s side, which has now resulted in a tie with the first Azerbaijani club to reach the knockout rounds of the competition.

PSG will face fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco, while Real Madrid face a rematch with Benfica after a dramatic defeat to Jose Mourinho’s side in midweek.

Benfica and Real Madrid will meet again after a dramatic end to the league phase ( Reuters )

Bodo/Glimt of Norway, who beat Manchester City 3-1 in the penultimate league phase round and were Europa League semi-finalists last season, were drawn against Inter Milan.

Atalanta will take on Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen were paired against Olympiacos, Juventus play Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid are up against Club Brugge.

Speaking before Newcastle’s draw was confirmed, Howe said: "Whoever we get, it's going to be a great tie. It is a great moment for us.

"I'm really pleased with Wednesday and really pleased we showed really good defensive qualities. We go into the next draw with real positivity and I'm excited for whoever we get."

The two-legged knockout play-off fixtures will take place across the evenings of 17-18 February and 24-25 February.

The full list of ties is as follows:

Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympiacos

Juventus vs Galatasaray

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco

Newcastle vs Qarabag

Real Madrid vs Benfica

Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt

The winners of the eight ties will progress to the last-16 to take on the direct qualifiers from the league phase. Included within those eight clubs are five Premier League sides: Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The draw for the round of 16 will be held on 27 February following the conclusion of the play-off ties. PSG came through the extra knockout round on their way to securing a first Champions League crown last season.