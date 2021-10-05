A new era of the Women’s Champions League starts today with a revamped tournament format and a new broadcasting agreement that will see all 61 matches available to watch on free-to-air over the next two seasons.

A group-stage format will be used for the first time with the 16 teams split into four pools of four teams. Home and away fixtures will be played to determine the quarter-final line-up, with the top two teams advancing to the last eight.

Barcelona are the defending champions after they thrashed WSL winners Chelsea 4-0 in last season’s final, and they have been drawn with Arsenal in Group C. Chelsea, who reached the final of the competition for the first time last last season, have been paired with Serie A winners Juventus and Bundesliga runners-up Wolfsburg in Group A.

Real Madrid, who defeated Manchester City in the qualifying rounds, are in a group with French champions PSG in Group B, while seven-time winners Lyon are in Group D with German champions Bayern Munich.

The packed schedule of fixtures begins with the first round of group stage matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, all of which are available to watch on YouTube. Here’s how you can watch.

How to watch the Women’s Champions League

Every match in the Women’s Champions League this season will be streamed live on the DAZN YouTube channel. You can set reminders to receive a notification of when the stream goes live, which is 15 minutes before the start of each match.

You can sign up to DAZN where the matches will also be streamed for free across their digital platforms.

What are the groups?

Group A

Chelsea (ENG)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Servette FCCF (SUI)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Breidablik (ISL)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Kharkiv (UKR)

Group C

Barcelona (ESP)

Arsenal (ENG)

Hoffenheim (GER)

HB Køge (DEN)

Group D

Bayern Munich (GER)

Lyon (FRA)

BK Häcken (SWE)

Benfica (POR)

Who is playing this week?

Tuesday 5 October (all times BST)

Hoffenheim vs HB Køge (17:45)

BK Häcken vs Lyon (17:45)

Barcelona vs Arsenal (20:00)

Benfica vs Bayern (20:00)

Wednesday 6 October

Servette vs Juventus (17:45)

Kharkiv vs Real Madrid (17:45)

Chelsea vs Wolfsburg (20:00)

Breidablik vs PSG (20:00)