The quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League begins this week as the knockout stages get underway. A group-stage format was used for the first time this season with the 16 teams split into four pools of four teams. Home and away fixtures were played to determine the quarter-final line-up, with the top two teams advancing to the last eight.

Barcelona are the defending champions after they thrashed WSL winners Chelsea 4-0 in last season’s final, and they face Real Madrid in a Clasico that could see a record-breaking crowd for a women’s club match at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal finished runners-up to Barcelona in Group C and the WSL leaders face Wolfsburg this week, with their home match being played at the Emirates. Wolfsburg progressed alongside Juventus in Group A at the expense of Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Lyon and Paris Saint-German qualified for the last eight after topping Group B and Group D respectively, with Bayern Munich completing the quarter-final line-up.

All of the matches are available to watch on YouTube. Here’s how you can watch.

How to watch the Women’s Champions League

Every match in the Women’s Champions League this season will be streamed live on the DAZN YouTube channel. You can set reminders to receive a notification of when the stream goes live, which is 15 minutes before the start of each match.

You can sign up to DAZN where the matches will also be streamed for free across their digital platforms.

What are the quarter-final ties?

Tuesday 22 March (all times BST)

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain (17:45)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona (20:00)

Wednesday 23 March

Juventus vs Lyon (17:45)

Arsenal vs Wolfsburg (20:00)

Tuesday 30 March

Barcelona vs Real Madrid (17:45)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

Wednesday 31 March

Wolfsburg vs Arsenal (17:45)

Lyon vs Juventus (20:00)