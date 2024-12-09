Champions League talking points: Liverpool go for six in a row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool return to action at Girona and Manchester City face a tricky trip to Turin to face Juventus in the latest round of Champions League fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some talking points ahead of this week’s action.

Liverpool bid to maintain flying start

Arne’s Slot’s side have started the campaign superbly both domestically and in Europe and currently top of the Premier League and Champions League tables. They were frustrated by the weather at the weekend as the Merseyside derby at Everton was postponed but will hope to maintain their momentum as they travel to Girona. They are the only side to have won five from five in the competition and, after beating Real Madrid last time out, will be expected to chalk up another victory against a side with just three points so far.

Extra focus for City

Manchester City have endured a torrid time of late, with Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace their latest frustrating result. A lot of damage has been done to their hopes of winning of a fifth successive Premier League title over the last six weeks and the Champions League may now be a more realistic target. Focus may be adjusted accordingly. They also need to steady the ship after their dramatic capitulation against Feyenoord a fortnight ago, when they drew 3-3, but a trip to Juventus is not straightforward given current form.

Chance for Villa to move up

Aston Villa’s brilliant start may have tapered but they remain in a strong position and have a good opportunity to move back into the top eight as they travel to RB Leipzig, who have lost all five of their games. Unai Emery’s side recently went eight games without a win in all competitions – five of which were defeats – but that sequence has ended with victories over Brentford and Southampton and they should be confident of getting a result in Germany.

Tests for Arsenal and Celtic

Arsenal’s campaign began to spark as they thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in their last game and they will now look to tighten their grip on a top-eight spot as they host Monaco. Yet Monaco, who have a similar record and are third in Ligue 1, will have the same ambition and be no pushovers. Celtic, who have eight points, also face a good measure of their credentials as they face a Dinamo Zagreb side just a point behind them in Croatia.

Will excitement levels build?

The jury is still out on the new Champions League format, which places all 36 teams in one single table. As the first stage comes towards the end, with this being the sixth of eight rounds of fixtures, organisers UEFA will hope the excitement builds with teams jostling for positions in the top eight, to go straight into the last 16, and top 24 for the play-off round. There has seemed to be little jeopardy so far but with teams such as Real Madrid (24th) and Paris St Germain (25th) in lowly positions, further slip-ups could be costly. Holders Real face a difficult clash at Serie A leaders Atalanta while PSG are at Red Bull Salzburg.