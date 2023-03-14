Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and midfielder Fabinho hold a press conference ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The Premier League side are facing elimination from Europe’s elite competition at the round of 16, needing to turn around a 5-2 first-leg defeat.

Klopp’s side had raced into a 2-0 lead within 15 minutes at Anfield, before collapsing against the Champions League holders.

Coming from 5-2 down against Madrid will be an incredibly tough ask, and having to do it at the Bernabeu makes the task even harder.

Liverpool also come into the game off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend.

Madrid, meanwhile, beat Espanyol 3-1 in La Liga on Saturday, with goals from Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao and Marco Asensio ensuring they are in fine form ahead of the crunch fixture.

The winner of the tie will go into the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals.