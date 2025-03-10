A world-class team – Virgil van Dijk knows Liverpool face tough test against PSG

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is expecting an even tougher test from Paris St Germain at Anfield than in the Parc des Princes last week.

On Wednesday they were dominated by the Ligue 1 champions in a way rarely, if ever, seen in recent seasons and were fortunate to snatch a 1-0 victory late on in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Luis Enrique’s side arrive on Merseyside knowing they have to score to stand a chance of progressing and Van Dijk believes that could make them even more dangerous.

“I think they are an outstanding team, a fantastic team, you can see the work rate they put in,” he said.

“We obviously had a debrief after the game about it and you could see them, if they lost the ball, pressing all of them together and running all together.

“It’s a big credit to the manager to put that work in and he made, in my eyes, a world-class team out of it.

“It will be tough on Tuesday and you will all see. I think anyone who before our game over there expected it to be a dominating performance from us I don’t think they really looked at PSG throughout the season.

“We were prepared very well, obviously we could have done better in some ways, but we know that on Tuesday it is going to be as tough, maybe even tougher, because they will have to come and win.

“So it’s down to us to be more than ready for a big night. We need everyone in that sense: all the players, staff, fans.

“Hopefully it will be a great night for us but it is going to be hard work because they are a world-class team and they showed it against us already.”