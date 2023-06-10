Jump to content

Watch live: Fans gather at Istanbul stadium ahead of Champions League final

Holly Patrick
Saturday 10 June 2023 13:13
Comments

Watch live as fans gather at Istanbul's Olympic Ataturk Stadium as Manchester City and Inter Milan prepare to face each other in the Champions League final on Saturday, 10 June.

Guardiola’s side are favourites for the game that could see them crowned European champions for the first time and complete the treble.

Inter beat Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia final, securing their first silverware of the season.

The Italian side secured third place in Serie A, ensuring a return to the competition they last won in 2010 under the management of Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the final, Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne admitted that it is Manchester City's "dream and obsession" to win the Champions League.

"It’s absolutely a dream, yes. To achieve things you always have to have the correct proportion of obsession and desire," Guardiola, who won the competition twice managing Barcelona, said.

