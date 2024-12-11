Manchester City problems mount with Champions League loss at Juventus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City’s torrid spell continued as they crashed to a potentially damaging 2-0 loss away to Juventus in the Champions League.

Second-half goals from Dusan Vlahovic and substitute Weston McKennie stunned Pep Guardiola’s side at the Allianz Arena, leaving them in danger of missing out on the knockout stages.

It was a seventh defeat in 10 games in all competitions for City, only one of which has been won, and they are languishing in 22nd place in the Champions League standings.

One win from their final two league games may still be sufficient but they now face a crunch trip to Paris St Germain, who are also at risk of failing to qualify, next month.

City and Guardiola’s inability to arrest their alarming slump will be of serious concern to them, particularly with a derby against Manchester United to come this weekend.

They dominated for large spells against Juve but lacked creativity and penetration.

There was a slow tempo to the first half, perhaps unsurprisingly given Juventus’ tendency to draw matches this season.

Thiago Motta’s side had played out 12 stalemates already this term in either Serie A or the Champions League and they showed little inclination to take risks.

It took 20 minutes for Juve to create the first serious chance of the game.

It came as Kenan Yildiz cut inside from the left and shot from distance but his effort bounced narrowly wide.

City first threatened when Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan combined to release Jeremy Doku but his low ball was cut out by Federico Gatti.

Yildiz turned nicely and played in Vlahovic but the Serb got his footing all wrong. Yildiz had another attempt but Ruben Dias got back to block.

Erling Haaland’s first chance of the night came to him too quickly from a ricocheted clearance and he was unable to trouble Michele Di Gregorio.

The Norway striker brought the best out of the keeper, however, when City’s patience finally looked like being rewarded after De Bruyne played him through.

Haaland had little room to work with but lifted a delicate shot Di Gregorio did well to claw away.

In a lively few moments, Danilo then went close at the other end but Ederson, back in the side after three games on the bench, comfortably saved.

The Brazil goalkeeper had a moment to forget, though, as the game burst into life when Juve took the lead eight minutes after the break.

De Bruyne lost possession and Gatti powered forward into City territory, continuing his run after playing out wide.

Gatti then connected with a scissor kick as the ball was swung into the area by Manuel Locatelli. Ederson parried but Josko Gvardiol cleared only as far as Yildiz, who crossed for Vlahovic at the far post.

Ederson should have kept out his header but the ball slipped from his grasp and dropped agonisingly over the line.

City started to show a bit more urgency with Gundogan having a shot blocked and De Bruyne firing wide. Gundogan then brought a good save from Di Gregorio.

The visitors were made to rue those misses as Juve took a firm grip 15 minutes from time with a fine volley from substitute McKennie.

Rico Lewis initially did well to block a cross from Timothy Weah but he could not prevent him delivering a second time.

He found McKennie in clear space in front of goal and he launched into a fierce acrobatic effort that gave Ederson no chance.

The damage was done and City were unable to respond, leaving them with yet more questions to answer.