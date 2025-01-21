Aston Villa’s Champions League last-16 chances dented in Monaco

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa’s Champions League qualification fate will go down to the final league phase match after they lost 1-0 at Monaco.

Unai Emery’s side could have put one foot in the last 16 had they emerged from the Principality with victory, but they succumbed to Wilfried Singo’s early goal and were unable to find a way back.

The defeat, just the second from seven matches in an impressive debut season, means they will more than likely have to win the ‘Battle of Britain’ against Celtic next week to have any chance of finishing in the top eight and earning direct qualification to the last 16.

They had chances to at least draw against the Ligue 1 side, but Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers could not find the net in front of the watching Prince of Wales.

Monaco had beaten Barcelona at the Stade Louis II earlier in the league phase so this was not an easy assignment for the Premier League club.

And they were behind in the eighth minute as they conceded from a set-piece.

Thilo Kehrer met Lamine Camara’s inviting corner with a powerful header which Emiliano Martinez could only parry, with Singo able to head the rebound into an empty net.

It should have been 2-0 in the 15th minute but Martinez came to the rescue with a stretching save to deny Maghnes Akliouche’s drive after Villa carelessly gave the ball away.

Villa began to improve and Rogers lifted a first-time effort from the edge of the area over the crossbar before Lucas Digne’s curled free-kick was saved by Monaco goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki.

The visitors had control of the game and should have been level in the 37th minute.

Emiliano Buendia’s throughball ended up with Leon Bailey, but the Jamaican could not put his first-time effort far enough in the corner and Majecki clawed it away.

Majecki made an even better save to keep his side in front in first-half stoppage time as Buendia was again the creator, slipping Watkins through on goal, but the England international’s powerful shot was turned around the post by the home goalkeeper.

It was then Monaco who should have netted a second before the break as Akliouche blazed over after being played in on the right.

The second half was an open affair, with Rogers whistling a snap-shot just wide of the post while Akliouche had a goal ruled out for offside.

Matty Cash fizzed a ball across goal when he could have shot before Tyrone Mings made a brave block to deny Aleksandr Golovin at the other end.

Villa were unable to fashion any other clear chances and went down to defeat, but know they are already assured of a play-off place.