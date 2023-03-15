Jump to content

Victor Osimhen brace eases impressive Napoli into Champions League last-eight

The Serie A leaders completed a 5-0 aggregate victory over German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 15 March 2023 22:09
Victor Osimhen’s brace guided Napoli to victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
(AP)

Napoli cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a comfortable 5-0 aggregate victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Victor Osimhen hit a brace as the hosts won the second leg 3-0 in Naples as three Italian clubs reached the last eight for the first time since 2006.

Trouble in the streets of the city between supporters marred the evening but on the pitch it was one-way traffic as a Piotr Zielinski penalty sealed victory for the Serie A leaders.

Napoli were always favourite to advance after a good win in Germany and Osimhen’s fine header on the stroke of half-time sent them on their way.

A close-range finish after the restart all-but secured safe passage before Zielinksi won and scored a spot-kick.

