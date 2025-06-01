Carnival atmosphere in Paris after Champions League success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of fans lined the Champs Elysees on Sunday as Paris St Germain celebrated their Champions League triumph.

PSG brought the trophy back to Paris for the first time after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich on Saturday night – the record margin of victory in a Champions League final.

The number of fans on the Champs Elysees were limited to 100,000 after violence marred PSG’s stunning victory.

Two people died and the French interior ministry reported 559 arrests were made across France during the celebrations.

But there was a carnival atmosphere in Paris as fans waved flags, lit flares and belted out the Queen anthem ‘We Are The Champions’.

An open top double-decker bus in the PSG colours of blue, red and white, with the words ‘Champions D’Europe’ written on it, made its way slowly down the Champs Elysees to the Arc de Triomphe.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of club owners Qatar Sports Investments, and head coach Luis Enrique – who won the Champions League in 2015 with Barcelona and became the seventh manager to lift the trophy with two different clubs – led the celebrations.

The trophy was passed down the bus to every player, who were proudly wearing their winner’s medals.

Defender Presnel Kimpembe grabbed the microphone to sing “Ici c’est Paris!” (This is Paris) and captain Marquinhos urged FIFA to reward Ousmane Dembele for his efforts by saying “Ousmane, Ballon d’Or.”

France forward Dembele scored eight goals in PSG’s European campaign and was named by UEFA as the best player in this season’s Champions League.

After the parade, the players and staff were received at the Elysee Palace by French president Emmanuel Macron.

“At last it’s Paris,” said Macron. “A lot of people know that as a teenage, 32 years ago, I was supporting the OM (Olympique Marseille) team in Munich.

“Now the Paris team has carried off the Champions League and you did it in a most sublime, fantastic way.

“You brought Paris to the top of Europe and you gave us all something to live for and be excited about together.

“It is a team with willpower, ambition and a sense of solidarity.

“That’s the football we like to see and that’s the football you showed us – and I would like to say to Luis Enrique, ‘We owe a lot to you for this victory’.

“You did it, finally Paris won, and this victory owes a lot to you Mr President (Al-Khelaifi). For 14 years you’ve been through a lot and you’ve always defended the club, the city and French football.

“There were years where it was hard for Qatar, but they kept believing in PSG.”

The celebrations will conclude at the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening with a trophy presentation in front of the club’s season ticket holders.

There will also be a closing lap of honour from the players.