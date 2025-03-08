Pep Guardiola tells Manchester City they need to earn Champions League spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Champions League qualification will not fall from the sky for them after a damaging defeat at Nottingham Forest.

City were beaten 1-0 at the City Ground after Callum Hudson-Odoi caught goalkeeper Ederson out at the near post in the 82nd minute.

It was their ninth defeat of the season, the most since 2019/20, and leaves them looking over their shoulder in the top-four race, with Forest strengthening their own position with a famous win.

Guardiola says his side will have to “win a lot of matches” to get back in the premier European competition next season and that qualification will not be gifted to them.

“We have to win games. We don’t win enough games in a row to be secure,” he said. “We have 10 games left, we have to win a lot of games to qualify. This is how it is.

“To find a way we have to play better. We have to do something, it doesn’t come from the sky. Of course the situation is what it is.

“Ten games left, starting against Brighton next Saturday, international break afterwards and we’ll see what happens.”

Ederson had earlier made a brilliant save to deny Hudson-Odoi, turning onto the post after the Forest man cut in from the left.

The Brazilian made a hash of Hudson-Odoi’s effort from the other side, allowing the former Chelsea winger to squeeze in at the near post.

But Guardiola was attributing no blame.

“It is what it is, we can’t blame a player, I prefer to praise than blame,” he added. “I didn’t see the action. It happens in football, nothing to say.”

Hudson-Odoi’s winner provided a new highlight in a memorable campaign for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

They consolidated their position in third with 10 games to go, four points ahead of City in fourth and five ahead of Chelsea in fifth.

Nuno remained typically grounded and insists the victory does not change anything in terms of their goals for the season.

“We are very happy. We did a very good game against a tough team,” he said.

“We are talking about the best teams around. It always gives you the confidence that you can compete well against such good players.

“It allows us to grow as a team, but it doesn’t change the opponent ahead of you because the Premier League is very tough. Every good performance we have and every good result we have is always what we look for.

“It doesn’t change anything. It’s about the focus and the approach of the games. Let’s enjoy the journey together. The players are doing amazing, the fans are giving us help, so let’s keep on enjoying.”

It was Forest’s first Premier League win over Manchester City since 1995, when Stuart Pearce captained them to a 3-0 win.

Pearce is recovering in hospital in Canada after falling ill on a flight home from Las Vegas.

“Stuart is not just a legend of our club, he is part of our family,” Nuno said. “We all send him our very best wishes and hope he has a full and fast recovery.”