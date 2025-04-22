So important – Pep Guardiola delighted by late winner against Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described the win as “important” while stressing the need to keep calm and carry on after his side secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Aston Villa to boost their Champions League hopes.

Matheus Nunes struck the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time at the Etihad Stadium, where Bernardo Silva’s early opener for City had been swiftly cancelled out by Marcus Rashford’s penalty.

The result saw City move up two places in the Premier League table to third with four games to play, with Unai Enery’s Villa left two points outside the top five in seventh.

Asked how big a win it had been, Guardiola – whose side face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, a day after Villa play Crystal Palace in the other last-four tie – told a press conference: “If we win the next four games, it has been so important.

“Of course, it’s important. We don’t have to be a scientist to realise that we play against Aston Villa, one of the best teams. We saw the games against Newcastle and (Paris St Germain), the top form, the quality, the manager, everything. It’s an extraordinary team.

“But we performed like we were in the past, the commitment, we concede not much. We didn’t create much either, but we controlled most of the game. The back four, again, had been amazing. All the players.

“In terms of qualification for the Champions League, for the points, it’s important. But at the same time, we have to be calm and focus on the semi-final, and after, we have days to prepare the four ‘finals’ – two games are home, two away, and game by game.

“Important is we have (it) in our hands – if we win the three, four games, we will be there.”

In the build-up to the game, Guardiola had referred to the remaining five league matches as “finals”, with City to follow the Villa game by hosting Wolves and Bournemouth either side of playing at Southampton, before concluding their top-flight campaign at Fulham.

Villa had gone into the contest with their 3-1 Champions League loss at PSG earlier this month the only match they had not won in their last 11 in all competitions, with Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle their fifth successive league victory.

Emery said: “I can feel a little bit disappointed but overall, I have to feel and tell the players I’m proud of them, everything we are doing.

“We can analyse this match and try to use positive things, positive energy for Saturday, for the rest of the season, and try to continue working hard to be in Europe. Today we lost but (there are) still matches to play, still points to play (for). We will have chances to get the Champions League.”

Regarding Rashford, who scored his fourth goal since joining on loan from Manchester United in February, he added: “I am so, so happy with him. He’s performing very well. Keep going – now Saturday, hopefully, he can help us again.”