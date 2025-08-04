Is the Champions League play-off draw on TV? Date, time and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the final round of play-off ties in the Champions League will take place today, with some of Europe’s biggest teams waiting to see their routes to the competition proper.

The play-offs mark the final hurdle before the competition begins in earnest with the league phase, and clubs including previous winners Benfica and Feyenoord – as well as Rangers and Club Brugge – are in the draw ahead of their own two-legged ties in the third qualifying round.

At the other end of the spectrum, minnows including Pafos and Macedonian side KF Shkendija are hoping to make the league phase for the first time, with every club hoping to reap the rewards of a place in Europe’s premier cup competition.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the draw?

The draw will take place on Monday, 4 August at 11am BST (12pm local time) at Uefa HQ in Nyon, Switzerland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the play-off draw on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Which teams are involved?

Four teams have qualified directly for the play-offs via their results last season. Those sides are Celtic, Sturm Graz, Bodo/Glimt and FC Basel.

The teams who win their ties in the third qualifying round will take a place in the play-offs, though as the draw takes place before those ties are played, ‘both’ sides will be in the draw today.

The ties in the third qualifying round are as follows:

OGC Nice (FRA) vs SL Benfica (POR)

FC Salzburg (AUT) vs Club Brugge KV (BEL)

Rangers FC (SCO) vs FC Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Feyenoord (NED) vs Fenerbahçe SK (TUR)

Malmö FF (SWE) vs F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)

Lech Poznań (POL) vs FK Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Ludogorets 1945 (BUL) vs Ferencvárosi TC (HUN)

KF Shkëndija (MKD) vs Qarabağ FK (AZE)

FC Kairat Almaty (KAZ) vs ŠK Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

FC Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs Pafos FC (CYP)

When will the play-off ties be played?

Ties will take place across two legs on 19/20 August and 26/27 August 2025. All ties will kick off at 9pm CET.

What are the important Champions League dates?

League phase matchday 1: 16–18 September 2025

League phase matchday 8: 28 January 2026

Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026

Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026

Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)