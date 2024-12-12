When is the Champions League play-offs draw and who has qualified?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Champions League’s newly revamped league phase is quickly heading towards its conclusion with just two matches left to decide which of the 36 clubs will advance into the next round.

Liverpool became the first side to secure automatic qualification following their 1-0 victory over Girona on Tuesday which maintained their perfect start to this campaign. Wednesday night’s results confirmed their place in the top eight and Arne Slot’s men will now avoid the play-offs and have a chance to rest kep personnel during January’s fixtures.

But, there are plenty of places left to fight for and the likes of Manchester City and European heavyweights Real Madrid will have their sights on moving up the table before the end of the league phase.

The top eight finishers in the league will move into the last-16 with those team finishing 9th-24h heading into the play-off round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Champions League play-off draw:

When does the draw take place?

The draw for the Champions League play-offs takes place on January 31 2025, two days after the conclusion of the final round of league fixtures. It will take place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

With the Champions League being revamped this season there is a new round of fixtures to be played before the last-16. Clubs that finish the league phase in the top eight spots of the table have automatically qualified for the last-16 with teams placing 9th to 24th entering a two-legged play-off round.

Those that finished 9th-16th will be seeded and will play their home leg second with teams 17th-24th unseeded for the play-off draw. The eight clubs which prove victorious in the play-offs will then progress to the last-16 and the defeated clubs exit the competition.

The winners will then enter the last-16 draw where they will each face one of the top-eight finishers, who will be seeded for the round of 16.

Who can still qualify for the play-offs?

Mathematically there are eight teams outside the top 24 that can still get themselves in the play-off spots with Paris Saint-Germain and Stuttgart the most likely given they are only one point behind. In 22nd Manchester City are at risk of dropping out of those places after a 2-0 defeat at Juventus on Wednesday. With six points still up for grabsover the last two gameweeks there is scope for big changes in the table yet.

Who has already qualified for the last-16?

The top-eight finishers of the league stage have already qualified for the round of 16. Each will be seeded in that draw, which takes place on February 21 2025. All eight teams will be seeded and, in theory, the higher a team finishes in the table the less likely they are to be drawn against their nearest rivals.

Qualified teams:

Liverpool

Current top eight:

Liverpool Barcelona Arsenal Bayer Leverkusen Aston Villa Inter Milan Brest Lille

When are the play-offs?

The play-off round first legs will take place on February 11/12 2025 with the second legs following a week later on February 18/19.

Here’s the schedule for the Champions League knockout rounds:

Play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025