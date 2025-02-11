Ousmane Dembele bags brace to set PSG on way as Serhou Guirassy stars for Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
Elsewhere, there was late drama as Juventus beat PSV thanks to a goal from Samuel Mbangula
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Ousmane Dembele bagged a brace as Paris Saint-Germain won the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie 3-0 against Brest.
An all-French clash saw PSG go in front through Vitinha’s penalty and the hosts had two good chances through Abdallah Sima in the first half, including a header which smashed off the woodwork.
However, Dembele proved to be the difference after scoring twice – either side of half-time – to wrap up victory and take his Champions League goal tally to six in his last three outings.
Serhou Guirassy starred for Borussia Dortmund as they earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Sporting Lisbon.
His looping header sent Dortmund ahead before he turned provider, hitting a great cross into Pascal Gross, who smashed a first-time effort home with his thigh.
Karim Adeyemi completed the win after helping Dortmund to break forward before stabbing home.
Samuel Mbangula’s late goal earned a 2-1 win for Juventus over PSV Eindhoven.
Juventus went ahead through a ferocious Weston McKennie strike after the United States international smashed a first-time effort into the roof of the net.
Ivan Perisic drew level after brilliantly controlling a deflection before tucking the ball into the bottom corner, but Mbangula found the winner for Juve after firing into the top corner.
PA