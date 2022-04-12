The Champions League semi-finals are nearly upon us with a thrilling round of quarter-final clashes set to leave just four teams in the hat for Europe’s most coveted trophy.

There is still very much English interest in the competition with Manchester City and Liverpool on track to keeping alive the possibility of an all-Premier League affair in Paris next month.

But there are still huge hurdles in the way of them reaching the final, with the likes of 13-time winners Real Madrid and six-time champions Bayern Munich potentially lurking.

Liverpool are searching for a seventh European Cup, while Manchester City are still hunting for their first.

Here is all you need to know about the Champions League semi-finals.

Who is in the Champions League semi-finals?

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool vs Villarreal or Bayern Munich

When are the Champions League semi-finals?

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris.

What are the odds?

Here are the odds for each team to win the Champions League:

Man City - 7/4

Liverpool - 15/8

Bayern Munich - 9/2

Real Madrid - 6/1

Atletico Madrid - 33/1

Chelsea - 40/1

Villarreal - 40/1

Benfica - 1000/1