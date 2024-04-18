Champions League semi-final schedule revealed

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Champions League semi-final schedule has been set as the final four chase a place in the Wembley showpiece.

Hopes of an all-English semi were ended on Wednesday as Arsenal and Manchester City both bowed out at the quarter-final stage.

Bayern Munich beat the Gunners and will host Real Madrid, who knocked out City, on Tuesday 30 April, with the return fixture at the new-look Bernabeu on Wednesday 8 May.

Borussia Dortmund welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday 1 May, before the sides meet again at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday 7 May.

The winners of that semi-final are designated as the home team in the Wembley final on Saturday 1 June.

Champions League semi-final schedule

Tuesday 30 April

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid first leg - Allianz Arena, 8pm BST

Wednesday 1 May

Borussia Dortmund v PSG first leg - Signal Iduna Park, 8pm BST

Tuesday 7 May

PSG v Borussia Dortmund first leg - Parc des Princes , 8pm BST

Wednesday 8 May

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich second leg - Santiago Bernabeu, 8pm BST

PA