Champions League semi-final schedule revealed
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Bprussia Dortmund make up the final four after Arsenal and Man City were eliminated in the quarter-finals
The Champions League semi-final schedule has been set as the final four chase a place in the Wembley showpiece.
Hopes of an all-English semi were ended on Wednesday as Arsenal and Manchester City both bowed out at the quarter-final stage.
Bayern Munich beat the Gunners and will host Real Madrid, who knocked out City, on Tuesday 30 April, with the return fixture at the new-look Bernabeu on Wednesday 8 May.
Borussia Dortmund welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday 1 May, before the sides meet again at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday 7 May.
The winners of that semi-final are designated as the home team in the Wembley final on Saturday 1 June.
Champions League semi-final schedule
Tuesday 30 April
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid first leg - Allianz Arena, 8pm BST
Wednesday 1 May
Borussia Dortmund v PSG first leg - Signal Iduna Park, 8pm BST
Tuesday 7 May
PSG v Borussia Dortmund first leg - Parc des Princes , 8pm BST
Wednesday 8 May
Real Madrid v Bayern Munich second leg - Santiago Bernabeu, 8pm BST
PA
