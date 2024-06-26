Championship fixtures 2024/25: Every first round game as Luton and Burnley square off

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Relegated Luton and Burnley will begin their bids for an immediate return to the Premier League when they face each other in their opening Championship fixture on August 12.

The match at Kenilworth Road will be played on the Monday night, the final Championship fixture of a weekend which begins with a Friday night double-header in which Blackburn host newly-promoted Derby and Sheffield United, also relegated from the Premier League, head to Preston.

Promoted Portsmouth begin life in the Championship away to Leeds the following day, with Oxford hosting Norwich – who have appointed Johannes Hoff Thorup to replace David Wagner.

New Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will begin his tenure away to Cardiff while Hull boss Tim Walter will welcome Bristol City in his first league match in charge.

All of Saturday’s Championship fixtures will kick off at 12.30pm, with every game across the opening weekend in the Championship, League One and League Two being televised on Sky Sports+ under the EFL’s new £935m deal with the broadcaster.

In all, the deal will see a total of 1,059 EFL matches broadcast live over the course of the season, with all final-day fixtures also being televised.

Wrexham will start their push for a third successive promotion with a League One fixture against Wycombe on August 10, while Birmingham, seeking an immediate return to the Championship under new boss Chris Davies, host Reading.

Under guidance of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham will target a thrid consecutive promotion ( Getty Images )

Huddersfield will head to Peterborough and Rotherham face a long trip to Exeter following relegation to the third tier, while promoted Stockport host Cambridge and Crawley welcome Blackpool.

Mansfield, the other side to come up from League Two, help get the action underway on Friday night with a trip to Barnsley.

In League Two, Bromley’s first taste of life in the EFL will come away to Harrogate on the Saturday, while National League champions Chesterfield host Swindon on Friday night.

All of Saturday’s League One matches will kick off at 5.30pm for television coverage, with League Two in the 3pm slot.

There is one match on Sunday August 11, when Sheffield Wednesday host Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth in the Championship.

The first South Wales derby takes place on August 24 when Swansea host Cardiff, with the reverse fixture on January 18.

Burnley, yet to name a replacement for new Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, will renew their rivalry with Blackburn at Turf Moor on August 31, and head to Ewood Park on January 4.

Burnley still need a new manager after the departure of Vincent Kompany ( PA Wire )

Sheffield United host rivals Wednesday on November 9 in the first Sheffield derby since March 2019, and head to Hillsborough on March 15.

Those are the sort of fixtures likely to be moved for television coverage, with the EFL and Sky pledging that fans will be given plenty of notice under the terms of their new deal.

All broadcast selections up to the end of September are due to be announced next week, and supporters will know before the start of the season of any changes involving games taking place prior to the FA Cup third round weekend in January.

By November 1 they will know about selections through to the first weekend in March. The notice period for selections will then be four weeks in advance during the run-in.

Championship opening weekend fixtures

Friday 9 August - 20:00 Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

Friday 9 August - 20:00 Preston North End v Sheffield United

Saturday 10 August - 12:30 Cardiff City v Sunderland

Saturday 10 August - 12:30 Hull City v Bristol City

Saturday 10 August - 12:30 Leeds United v Portsmouth

Saturday 10 August - 12:30 Middlesbrough v Swansea City

Saturday 10 August - 12:30 Millwall v Watford

Saturday 10 August - 12:30 Oxford United v Norwich City

Saturday 10 August - 12:30 Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion

Saturday 10 August - 12:30 Stoke City v Coventry City

Sunday 11 August - 16:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle

Monday 12 August - 20:00 Luton Town v Burnley

League One opening weekend fixtures

Friday 9 August - 20:00 Barnsley v Mansfield Town

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Birmingham City v Reading

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Bristol Rovers v Northampton Town

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Burton Albion v Lincoln City

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Crawley Town v Blackpool

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Exeter City v Rotherham United

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Leyton Orient v Bolton Wanderers

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Peterborough United v Huddersfield Town

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Stevenage v Shrewsbury Town

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Stockport County v Cambridge United

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic

Saturday 10 August - 17:30 Wrexham v Wycombe Wanderers

League Two opening weekend fixtures