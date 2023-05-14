How to watch Championship play-offs

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A place in next season’s Premier League is on the line as four teams begin their play-off campaigns at the end of the Championship season.

Two clubs have already earned automatic promotion, with Burnley cruising to the title and Sheffield United also already elevated in relative comfort as the second-placed finisher.

Battling to join them in the top flight are Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Sunderland, with the latter two clubs securing their spots on a dramatic final day after a tight race for the final play-off places.

To book a prestigious Wembley date and a shot at the Premier League they will first have to survive two-legged home and away semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When are the Championship play-offs?

The play-offs begin on 13 May with the first leg of the semi-final between Sunderland and Luton, and conclude with the second tier’s final at Wembley on Saturday 27 May.

Who has qualified for the play-offs?

In the Championship, the teams who finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth will compete for the final promotion place to the Premiership. They are: Luton, Middlesbrough, Coventry and Sunderland.

How can I watch it?

All of the play-off action will be live for viewers in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. Subscribers can stream every game via the Sky Go app.

Championship play-off schedule:

Semi-final first legs:

Saturday 13 May, 5.30pm BST: Sunderland 2-1 Luton (Stadium of Light, Sunderland)

Sunday 14 May, 12pm BST: Coventry vs Middlesbrough (Coventry Building Society Arena)

Second legs:

Tuesday 16 May, 8pm BST: Luton vs Sunderland (Kenilworth Road, Luton)

Wednesday 17 May 8pm BST: Middlesbrough vs Coventry (Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough)

Final: Saturday 27 May, 4.45pm BST

Who has qualified for the play-offs in League One and League Two?

In League One, it is the finishers in that same spread from third to sixth: Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bolton, Peterborough.

League Two, meanwhile, awards an extra automatic promotion place, meaning the fourth to seventh placed clubs progress to the play-offs: Stockport County, Carlisle United, Bradford City, Salford City.

League One play-off schedule

Semi-final first legs:

Friday 12 May, 8pm BST: Peterborough 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday (London Road, Peterborough)

Saturday 13 May, 3pm BST: Bolton 1-1 Barnsley (University of Bolton Stadium)

Second legs:

Thursday 18 May, 8pm BST: Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough (Hillsborough, Sheffield)

Friday 19 May, 8pm BST: Barnsley vs Bolton (Oakwell, Barnsley)

Final: Monday 29 May, 3pm BST

League Two play-off schedule

Semi-final first legs:

Saturday 13 May, 7.45pm BST: Salford City 1-0 Stockport County (Moor Lane, Salford)

Sunday 14 May, 7pm BST: Bradford vs Carlisle (Valley Parade, Bradford)

Second legs:

Saturday 20 May, 12.30pm BST: Stockport County vs Salford City (Edgeley Park, Stockport)

Saturday 20 May, 3pm BST: Carlisle United vs Bradford City (Brunton Park, Carlisle)

Final: Sunday 28 May, 1.30pm BST