Bournemouth missed the chance to go top of the Sky Bet Championship table as Todd Kane’s stoppage-time equaliser saw them held 2-2 at home by Coventry after having Jefferson Lerma sent off.

Scott Parker’s men took a two-goal lead via efforts from Jaidon Anthony in the 45th minute and Philip Billing in the 66th.

Lerma was then dismissed in the 68th minute following a tackle on Matt Godden, who subsequently pulled a goal back with five minutes of normal time remaining.

And Coventry ended up securing a point courtesy of Kane’s finish in the fifth minute of additional time.

It means the Cherries remain second, a point behind leaders Fulham, who earlier on Saturday had been held 1-1 at Preston.

Tim Ream’s opener on the quarter-hour mark for the visitors was cancelled out by a controversial 72nd-minute Ched Evans leveller, which left Fulham players protesting that a handball offence had been committed just before the ball hit the net.

Blackburn moved into the play-off spots, rising to fourth, and pushed Stoke out of them with a 1-0 victory over the Potters at the bet365 Stadium, Reda Khadra netting seven minutes after the break.

Middlesbrough celebrated a first win under Chris Wilder as Duncan Watmore’s first-half brace earned a 2-1 win at Huddersfield, who could only reply in stoppage time through a Luke Daniels own goal.

Peterborough and Barnsley, 22nd and 23rd in the table respectively, battled out a 0-0 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium, while Reading went four points clear of the drop zone following a 3-2 win at Swansea.

After responding to Jamie Paterson’s opener to take the lead through Tom Dele-Bashiru and Andy Carroll’s maiden Reading goal, the Royals claimed all three points thanks to Danny Drinkwater’s 50th-minute strike - just one minute after Ryan Manning’s equaliser.

Elsewhere, Hull beat Millwall 2-1 at home, with George Honeyman and Ryan Longman scoring for the Tigers either side Tom Bradshaw’s effort, and Lukas Jutkiewicz’s late goal sealed Birmingham a 1-0 win against Blackpool at St Andrew’s.

Cardiff won 2-1 at Luton with Sean Morrison netting the decisive effort after Jordan Clark had cancelled out Rubin Colwill’s early header for the Bluebirds.

