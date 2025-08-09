Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Ryan Mason kicks off West Brom tenure with winning start and Charlton clinch win over Watford

Stoke defeated Derby and Millwall triumphed over Norwich in EFL Championship

Pa Sport
Saturday 09 August 2025 17:38 BST
Comments
Former Tottenham coach Ryan Mason earned his first Championship win as West Brom manager
Former Tottenham coach Ryan Mason earned his first Championship win as West Brom manager (John Walton/PA Wire)

Ryan Mason got off to a winning start in his first game in charge of West Brom as Isaac Price's 15th-minute goal was enough to beat Blackburn 1-0, although they finished with 10 men after Darnell Furlong was sent off.

Harvey Knibbs scored five minutes into stoppage time as Charlton marked their return to the second tier with a 1-0 win over Watford, while Dael Fry's header gave Middlesbrough a 1-0 victory at home to Swansea.

Late goals from Divin Mubama and Sorba Thomas helped Stoke to a 3-1 win over Derby. Carlton Morris had put the Rams ahead, but Lewis Baker dragged City level.

Macaulay Langstaff scored with seven minutes remaining as Millwall won 2-1 at Norwich.

Camiel Neghli put Millwall ahead, but just three minutes later Josh Sargent charged down a clearance from Lions goalkeeper Steven Benda to equalise.

Australian midfielder Adrian Segecic's debut goal for Portsmouth gave them a 1-0 win at Oxford, while Coventry's Milan van Ewijk struck the woodwork as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Hull.

Ben Whiteman inadvertently put QPR ahead against Preston when he deflected a cross from the lively Karamoko Dembele into his own net.

Wrexham’s return to the Championship ended in defeat at Southampton
Wrexham’s return to the Championship ended in defeat at Southampton (Steven Paston/PA Wire)

But Preston equalised moments after half-time with a pure route-one goal, Milutin Osmajic racing on to keeper Daniel Iversen's long punt and tucking the ball home with one touch to earn a 1-1 draw.

Wrexham were undone by two late goals as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Southampton.

The newly-promoted side led at half-time through a Josh Windass penalty after Kieffer Moore was shoved over as he raced towards goal.

But substitute Ryan Manning curled home a stunning free-kick to haul Saints level and then his cross was lashed in at the far post by Jack Stephens six minutes into stoppage time.

