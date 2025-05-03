Leeds edge Burnley to Championship title as Luton relegated to League One

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds pipped Burnley to the title, Coventry and Bristol City secured the final two play-off places, while Luton and Plymouth were relegated on an eventful final day in the Championship.

United needed to match Burnley’s result to be crowned champions due to their superior goal difference, and they eventually did just that following an afternoon of toil, beating Plymouth 2-1, courtesy of a last-gasp strike from Manor Solomon.

Daniel Farke’s side equalised through Wilfried Gnonto’s third effort in as many games shortly after half-time, cancelling out Sam Byram’s own goal, before the late drama at Home Park.

After Mihailo Ivanovic’s early opener for play-off hopefuls Millwall at Turf Moor, Josh Brownhill took his goal tally for the season to 18 and Jaidon Anthony struck to give Burnley a 3-1 triumph and leave them second with 100 points.

open image in gallery Frank Lampard celebrates after Coventry secured their place in the play-offs ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Bristol City fans celebrate with a pitch invasion ( Getty Images )

Blackburn, Millwall and Middlesbrough were left disappointed in their hunt for a top-six spot.

Jack Rudoni’s brace took Frank Lampard’s Coventry to a 2-0 home win over Boro, and Ross McCrorie scored twice as Bristol City fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Preston at Ashton Gate.

Blackburn were heading into the top six at the Robins’ expense when Yuki Ohashi gave Rovers the lead at Bramall Lane, but they were pegged back by Anel Ahmedhodzic’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Luton’s second successive relegation was confirmed after a 5-3 defeat at West Brom, with Tom Fellows, Callum Styles and Millenic Alli (Luton) all scoring twice at the Hawthorns.

open image in gallery Luton suffered relegation after defeat by West Brom ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Carlton Morris consoles teammate Jordan Clark ( Getty Images )

Therefore, the Hatters needed a big favour at Fratton Park, but Hull survived to hang on for a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth, after Christian Saydee equalised for the hosts in the 55th minute.

Derby and Stoke played out a goalless draw to retain their second-tier spots.

Sunderland will go into their play-off semi-final against Coventry after five consecutive losses.

QPR, with assistant coaches Kevin Betsy and Xavi Calm in charge after Marti Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave, claimed a 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light after Nicolas Madsen’s early finish.

Jack Wilshere won the battle with his former Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsey after Norwich beat Cardiff 4-2 at Carrow Road, with Marcelino Nunez scoring on either side of Calum Chambers’ 16th-minute red card.

open image in gallery Hull City players celebrate after staying in the Championship ( Getty Images )

Ji-Sung Eom scored a stunner as Swansea, who recently appointed Alan Sheehan on a permanent basis and had Joe Allen playing his final game before retirement, drew 3-3 at home to Oxford, who equalised late on through Przemyslaw Placheta.

Josh Windass, in what could be his final appearance for Sheffield Wednesday, netted in a 1-1 draw at Watford.