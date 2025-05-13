Kick It Out urges support for trans players after exclusion from women’s game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kick It Out has called on the football authorities to show “solidarity and support” to the trans community after the English and Scottish governing bodies banned transgender women from the competitive female game.

The football associations updated their policies in light of last month’s ruling from the UK Supreme Court, which clarified that the word “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act meant biological sex.

Previously, transgender women had been able to compete provided they reduced testosterone to accepted levels. The FA’s new policy comes into effect from June 1.

Charities such as Sex Matters have welcomed the change, calling it “long overdue”, but members of the trans community have expressed concern that trans women could now turn their back on the game.

Kick It Out chief executive Samuel Okafor says it is vital to ensure trans women are still made to feel included within football.

“A month ago the FA updated its trans inclusion guidance and they engaged us in that outcome, so we were really clear on that,” Okafor told the PA news agency.

“You then had the Supreme Court ruling and that policy has changed, we believe for legal reasons.

“I think it’s a real blow to the trans community and I think more has to be done to show solidarity and support to the trans community.

“That’s really important. What we also have seen is a significant increase in discrimination towards this community, and I think it’s really important for us as an organisation and for others that we continue to send a clear message that there is no space for discrimination.

“I know the FA put some support in place through Sporting Chance. I believe that there’s a huge knock-on impact to (the trans community).

“Not being able to play is significant, and I think it’s so important we continue to support that community and continue to just send a clear message that there’s no space for discrimination towards this community, or any other community.”

PA understands one avenue that may be explored is an expansion of mixed inclusive football, where the FA is currently running a pilot scheme, but that too will not be without its challenges.

Only a small number of transgender women – around 20 – have been able to play in the English grassroots game this season.

Natalie Washington, a campaigner with Football v Transphobia, told PA earlier this month she was concerned trans women could now turn their backs on the game.

“The people I know that are talking about this are saying, ‘Well, that’s it for football for me’,” she said.

“Most people clearly don’t feel that they can go and play in the men’s game for reasons of safety, for reasons of comfort.

“I know the FA have made some sort of overtures to say that there are routes for people to stay in the game. But I don’t see that too many of those are terribly practicable for most people.”

The FA, in announcing its policy change, said: “We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify, and we are contacting the registered transgender women currently playing to explain the changes and how they can continue to stay involved in the game.”