Terrell Thomas available for Charlton’s clash with Forest Green
The defender has signed a one-year deal with the Addicks as cover
Charlton have new arrival Terrell Thomas available for the visit of Forest Green, after he re-signed for the club last week.
The defender, released by Reading at the end of last season, had already been training with the Addicks and did enough to earn a year-long deal to add cover in the centre of defence.
Conor McGrandles could make his first appearance since August 16 after returning as an unused substitute last time out.
Corey Blackett-Taylor and Steven Sessegnon have also had time to build fitness, while Mandela Egbo (knee) and Chuks Aneke (calf) are also recovering.
Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall has options up front as he looks to lift his side out of the relegation zone.
Josh March and Connor Wickham started together in the victory over Accrington, but Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema is pushing for selection after a couple of bright cameos off the bench.
Burchnall also has new signing Sean O’Brien, who can play in midfield or attack, as an option.
Baily Cargill is a doubt having missed the last two games through injury, while Udoka Godwin-Malife remains out after hamstring surgery.
