Jayden Stockley signs three-year deal at Charlton after successful loan spell

Preston striker Jayden Stockley has completed a permanent move to Charlton after a successful loan spell.

The 27-year-old, who scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the Addicks during the second half of last season, has signed for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal and becomes new manager Nigel Adkins’ first signing.

Stockley told the club’s official website: “I’m very pleased that my journey at Charlton isn’t over. I have loved my time here and now I’ll get the chance to play in front of the fans and experience The Valley properly.

“We just missed out on a play-off place on goal difference last season, so there is some unfinished business – I just can’t wait to get started.”

Poole-born Stockley, who started his career at Bournemouth had spells at Aberdeen and Exeter before heading to Sky Bet Championship Preston, where he scored nine times in 71 appearances, 45 of them as a substitute.

Adkins said: “I’m delighted we’ve signed Jayden. He was a crucial part of our strong finish to last season.

“The Charlton fans will already be very aware of what he brings – he works hard when we are in and out of possession, he brings others into play well, he has a lot of quality on the ball and he brings us goals.

“He’s also a fantastic character, someone who is great to have around the dressing room, so I am looking forward to continue working with him.”