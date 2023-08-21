Jump to content

Football rumours: Manchester United consider move for Marco Verratti

Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli are also interested in the 30-year-old.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 21 August 2023 07:17
Manchester United are interested in signing Marco Verratti (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

What the papers say

Manchester United are interested in Paris St Germain’s Marco Verratti to bolster the Devils’ midfield, the Mirror reports. Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli are also reported to be interested in the 30-year-old alongside a number of European clubs.

After losing their first two games of the Premier League season Everton are hoping they will land the signature of Scottish forward Che Adams. The 27-year-old could move to the club from Southampton for a fee worth around £15million, the Telegraph says.

The Sun says Nottingham Forest are willing to pay the same amount for Brazilian Matheus Nascimento from Botafogo, but he may stay with the club with the goal to help them win the Brazilian Serie A.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Pablo Fornals: Sevilla are interested in signing the West Ham midfielder who is in the final year of his contract, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Jeremy Doku: French outlet Foot Mercato says Rennes have rejected a bid from Manchester City for the 21-year-old.

